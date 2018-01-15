Police say Brighton, Ont., fire that killed 2 people was homicide
BRIGHTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a house fire that killed two people last week in Brighton, Ont., is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the home was engulfed in flames when the Brighton Fire Department responded Wednesday morning.
They say the building was significantly damaged and investigators located the bodies of two adults.
They have been identified as 62-year-old Louise Earle and 67-year-old Wayne Earle, both of Brighton.
OPP say the investigation continues with the assistance of the Office of the Fire Marshal and the local fire department, but say there is no public safety concern at this time.
They say more information will be provided as it becomes available.
