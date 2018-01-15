Woman, 24, killed in snowmobile collision with tree in Ontario cottage country
A
A
Share via Email
GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a 24-year-old woman has died in a snowmobile collision in central Ontario.
They say officers found the woman after responding to a report of a collision Saturday night on the north shore of Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township.
Police say the woman and the snowmobile were found near a tree along the shoreline that had been struck by the snowmobile.
OPP say Katlyn Courtnage of Bracebridge, Ont., died of her injuries at the scene.
Investigators are citing speed as a contributing factor in the crash.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen, investigation closed
-
'Everyone panicked': Plane left dangling on cliff after it skids off runway in Turkey
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville