Woman, 24, killed in snowmobile collision with tree in Ontario cottage country

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a 24-year-old woman has died in a snowmobile collision in central Ontario.

They say officers found the woman after responding to a report of a collision Saturday night on the north shore of Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say the woman and the snowmobile were found near a tree along the shoreline that had been struck by the snowmobile.

OPP say Katlyn Courtnage of Bracebridge, Ont., died of her injuries at the scene.