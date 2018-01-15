Young B.C. trucker dies while checking rig on northern Alberta highway

WANDERING RIVER, Alta. — A British Columbia man has been killed in a collision involving two semi-trailer trucks in northern Alberta.

RCMP say a northbound semi was parked on the side of Highway 63 Sunday afternoon, about four kilometres south of Wandering River.

They say the 26-year-old driver, who was from Chilliwack, was outside of the cab adjusting a load of PVC pipe when his rig was struck by another semi.

He died at the scene while the male driver of the second truck was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say conditions at the time of the collision were clear.