Champagne to announce ombudsman for corporate social responsibility
OTTAWA — The Liberal government is planning to make good on a campaign promise to create an ombudsman with teeth to oversee the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.
International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champange is to announce the creation of a new position on Wednesday.
Government sources say the new position will be a substantive upgrade to the "corporate responsibility counsellor," which has been widely criticized as a toothless entity for dealing with misconduct complaints against Canadian companies, mainly in the mining industry.
One source, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a matter not yet made public, says the new ombudsman will have jurisdiction over more than just the mining sector, but provided no further details.
It is not clear how much power the newly created position will be given, such as whether it will be able to compel specific behaviour from companies.
The Canadian Network on Corporate Accountability, an organization pushing for changes, says it is encouraged by the pending announcement but needs more details on whether the new office will have real powers and independence before endorsing it.
