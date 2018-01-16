Media want to broadcast murder trial of farmer charged with in Indigenous man's death

SASKATOON — A Saskatchewan judge is to rule on whether the media can broadcast parts of the trial of a farmer charged in the fatal shooting of an Indigenous man.

Gerald Stanley is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.

The 22-year-old was shot in August 2016 on a farm near Biggar, Sask., in a case that has inflamed racial tensions.

Five media companies — CTV, CBC, Global News, Postmedia and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network — have applied to record and broadcast parts of the trial.

Arguments made in court Tuesday on the request are under a publication ban.

Stanley's trial in Battleford, Sask., is scheduled to begin Jan. 29.

He has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

Details from a preliminary hearing in April are under a publication ban, but it is known that Boushie was shot and killed while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm.