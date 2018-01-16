Trudeau defends Canada's position on Jerusalem at United Nations

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says abstaining from a United Nations vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was about staying above "political games" aimed at isolating Israel.

Trudeau tells The Canadian Press that UN member countries regularly file resolutions targeting Israel for political purposes and he says Canada doesn't take sides because it doesn't help international relations.

Trudeau didn't want to speculate on the impact the abstention would have on Canada's chances of winning a coveted seat at the UN Security Council.

Instead, Trudeau insisted that obtaining that seat was not so much a "goal" but a way to continue having a positive impact in the world and imparting Canadian values and principles.

The prime minister said if Canada compromises those values and principles to get the seat, it loses its usefulness.

He said Canada is engaged in a "thoughtful and responsible manner" to demonstrate ways to advance the debate in a constructive manner.

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Dec. 21 to denounce the U.S. position, which includes moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The nonbinding resolution declaring U.S. action on Jerusalem "null and void" was approved 128-9, with the United States and Israel among those who voted against it.