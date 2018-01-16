Trudeau optimistic NAFTA can be saved, brushes off contradictory U.S. signals

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau remains optimistic that Canada, the United States and Mexico can strike a deal to modernize NAFTA that benefits all three countries.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the prime minister says he believes there's a good chance negotiations will result in what he calls a "win-win-win."

Trudeau says his government isn't worrying about contradictory signals from the U.S., which have periodically left the impression that the North American Free Trade Agreement is doomed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened repeatedly to pull out of the continental trade pact.

However, Trump last week calmed markets jittery about the potential demise of NAFTA, telling the Wall Street Journal that he'd "rather keep it" and telling farmers, who are overwhelmingly supportive of the pact, that he's working hard to improve it.