Former central Alberta school teacher to face trial on sex charges

RED DEER, Alta. — A preliminary hearing has led to a former central Alberta teacher being ordered to stand trial on sex-related charges.

Rhett Lundgren, who is 40, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation and one count of luring.

Lundgren was a teacher at a Red Deer high school in 2008 when the alleged offences took place.

He was charged last January following a complaint by a woman who was 17 at the time of the alleged encounters.

Lundgren has pleaded not guilty and has elected to be tried by judge alone, although a trial date has yet to be set.

The name of the complainant and details from the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.

Lundgren is also facing child pornography charges in Saskatoon, where he also worked as a high school teacher. He was arrested in December 2016 and charged with accessing child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Saskatoon police have said the child in question was between eight and 10 years old.