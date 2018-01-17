Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria
OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports that two Canadian citizens have been kidnapped in Nigeria.
Spokesman John Babcock says consular officials in Nigeria are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.
Babcock says further details can't be released for privacy reasons.
Local police, however, say two foreigners kidnapped Tuesday evening in Kaduna State were a Canadian and an American.
He says a policeman was killed in the ensuing battle.
Aliyu says the American and Canadian are investors setting up solar stations in villages around Kafanchan in Kaduna state.
He says security officers including an anti-kidnapping unit have been deployed to the area to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended while the two foreigners are rescued unharmed.
Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria.
— With files from The Associated Press.
