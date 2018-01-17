Montreal-area city limits erotic businesses in effort to fight sexual exploitation
MONTREAL — Quebec's third-largest city is cracking down on sex-related businesses such as erotic massage parlours and swingers' clubs.
The city of Laval adopted a bylaw this week to put all new erotic businesses in one industrial zone.
Laval is allowing only five sex-related businesses to set up shop in the zone and there are already two currently operating in the area, meaning there is room for just three more.
Council says the new restrictions will help the city fight the sexual exploitation of minors.
Laval has roughly 20 other erotic businesses outside the industrial zone, such as boutiques, cinemas and strip clubs. They will be allowed to continue operating under the concept of acquired rights.
A city spokeswoman says several massage parlours that were illegally offering erotic services had their permits revoked at the end of 2017.
