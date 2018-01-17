Niagara Falls man charged with attempted murder after alleged knife attack
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., say they've charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly attacked with a knife.
Investigators say the woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Monday afternoon following the attack.
Police issued a warrant for the accused on Tuesday.
They say the 27-year-old Niagara Falls man turned himself in later that day and was arrested without incident.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.
