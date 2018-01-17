Scheer: Canada speaks with one voice on renegotiating NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — The leader of the official Opposition is telling a Washington audience that Canada speaks with one voice when it comes to the negotiation of NAFTA.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is at the Wilson Center explaining that he and the Trudeau government have their partisan differences, but not when it comes to preserving the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Scheer is in Washington with several Conservative MPs for meetings with the U.S. transportation secretary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, former George W. Bush cabinet members Robert Zoellick and John Bolton, and on Capitol Hill.

Scheer says he's heard lots of anxiety from businesses in Canada, asking what he's hearing about NAFTA in Ottawa.

Now he says he's trying to learn more about the state of the negotiations from people in Washington.