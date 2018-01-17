Southern Alberta man charged with sex crimes over allegations from 1980s, 1990s

PICTURE BUTTE, Alta. — RCMP have charged a southern Alberta man with sex crimes following an investigation into allegations of assaults from 30 years ago.

Police say a woman came forward in 2016 saying she had been sexually abused by a man she knew when she was a child.

RCMP say as the investigation progressed, three other woman came forward will similar allegations that stem back to the 1980s and 1990s.

Marvin Harker of Raymond, Alta., faces charges of sexual interference and has been released from custody on the condition he stay away from people under 18.

Harker, who is 49, is to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Feb. 7.