Whittled away: Saskatchewan First Nation sues over land given over to farming

REGINA — A Saskatchewan First Nation is suing the province and Ottawa to try to regain some control over traditional land it says has been whittled away by agricultural and industrial development.

A lawyer for the Carry The Kettle band says it's the first time the courts have been asked to deal with how the spread of farming on the Prairies has affected treaty rights in Saskatchewan.

The lawyer also says the case could lead to the First Nation having a voice in the expansion of oil pipelines.

The band says its treaty guarantees access to a broad swath of southern Saskatchewan to practise a traditional way of life.

But the First Nation argues in documents filed in Court of Queen's Bench that those guarantees are now almost meaningless.

The band is asking for a greater voice in how the land is used and for more control over what Crown land is left in the area.