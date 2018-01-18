17-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Police say the collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. (on Seyton Drive near Hammill Court).
They say the 17-year-old male pedestrian was transported to hospital where he later died.
Police say one man is in custody.
Investigators are asking for any witness to come forward.
