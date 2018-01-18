Alberta girl, 3, allegedly assaulted, used for child porn by father: RCMP

OLDS, Alta. — A central Alberta man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-year-old daughter and using her to make child pornography.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says information surfaced last October that someone in the province was allegedly sharing child pornography on social media.

Investigators say a 32-year-old resident of Olds was initially arrested on Jan. 4, but photos showing the child being assaulted turned up during a subsequent check of computers and electronic devices that authorities seized.

The accused was arrested again on Jan. 13 and further charges were laid, but his name has not been released to protect the child's identity.

Police do not believe the photos were distributed online.

They also say the girl is receiving help from a variety of support agencies, including Alberta Children's Services.