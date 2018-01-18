Award-winning novelist Nancy Richler dead at 60 following cancer battle
VANCOUVER — Award-winning novelist Nancy Richler has died at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer.
HarperCollins Canada says in a news release that Richler died today in a Vancouver hospital.
The Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in British Columbia where she wrote short fiction and novels.
Richler's short stories were published in American and Canadian literary journals.
She also wrote three novels, the most recent being "The Imposter Bride," which was a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2012.
Richler won the 2003 Canadian Jewish Book Award for Fiction for her book "Your Mouth Is Lovely," and the 1997 Arthur Ellis Award for the crime novel, "Throwaway Angels."
She is survived by her partner Vicki Trerise, her sister and brother.
