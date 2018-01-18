Ex-boyfriend of Holly Hamilton charged with 2nd-degree murder, police say

Hamilton police say the ex-boyfriend of a 29-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder one day after her body was found in the trunk of her car.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing Monday by her family and police said her disappearance was out of character and that there was reason to be concerned for her safety.

Her body was found in her car in an underground parking garage in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Det. Staff Sgt. Dave Olenuik said Thursday that 30-year-old Justin Dumphrey was arrested in a Hamilton courthouse on Wednesday while he was there for another matter.

Olenuik says Dumphrey was charged with second-degree murder in the Hamilton woman's death, adding that more charges could be laid.

He alleged there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.

Olenuik also said Dumphrey had a probation order that "had some condition in relation to (Hamilton)," but would not elaborate.

Olenuik said he could not comment on other details of the investigation.

"I can't say exactly when she was killed, but I believe she had been dead for some time when we found her," he said, adding that an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Investigators had been trying to track down Dumphrey since Hamilton had been reported missing.

"We still have a lot of work to do to follow up exactly what he's been doing and where he's been for the last few days," Olenuik said. "If there were people who were helping him to evade capture or assisting him in anyway, they could possibly be facing charges of accessory, but that is yet to be determined."

He said Hamilton's family has asked for privacy.