Man bitten after trying to push dog off his bed; police called to control dog

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say they were called in to control a dog that attacked its owner so that paramedics could tend to the man's wounds.

They say paramedics called police to the apartment at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the 40-kilogram dog had been sleeping on the man's bed and when the he woke up and tried to push it off, the animal bit him twice on the forearm.

They say the 51-year-old man called paramedics after he was unable to stop the bleeding.