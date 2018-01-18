Toronto man charged in connection with fatal stabbing last year, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing last year.

Police say a man, identified as 60-year-old Henryk Dabrowski, was fatally stabbed in the torso on Oct. 29.

They say he was found in an apartment in the city's North York area and pronounced dead on scene.

A 37-year-old Toronto man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder.