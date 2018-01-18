Who brings meth to court? Police charge Guelph, Ont., man who allegedly did just that
GUELPH, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.
They say officers providing security at a courthouse in Guelph, Ont., on Wednesday allegedly found the meth during a search.
A 44-year-old Guelph man is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman says the man is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27, "hopefully without meth."