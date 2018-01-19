4 charged after police seize large quantity of fentanyl in Simcoe, Ont.

SIMCOE, Ont. — Provincial police say four people are charged after officers seized a "large quantity" of fentanyl and other drugs in a search of a Simcoe, Ont., home.

They say officers seized more than 110 grams of fentanyl and arrested two men and two women while executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says the fentanyl would have been enough for more than 550 doses.

A 23-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old woman of no fixed address each face four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Another 21-year-old woman of no fixed address faces three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while a 20-year-old Norfolk County man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Provincial police Insp. Lisa Anderson says it's the largest fentanyl seizure ever made by the Norfolk detachment.

"Our officers saved hundreds of lives as a direct result of taking this dangerous drug off our streets," Anderson, the interim detachment commander, said Friday in a release.

Sanchuk said officers in the detachment have used naloxone to save the lives of two people suffering from opioid overdoses already this year.