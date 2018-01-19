Freezing rain in area before fatal three-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — Police suspect an icy road caused by freezing rain may have contributed to a three-vehicle collision in northern Alberta that killed an Edmonton woman.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 2, about 26 kilometres southeast of Slave Lake.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was the lone occupant of a small car that went out of control while travelling east and came to a stop before it was struck by a semi-trailer truck going in the same direction.

The car and the semi then hit a sport-utility vehicle.

The woman died in hospital just before midnight, but the occupants the semi and SUV were not hurt.