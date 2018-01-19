HMCS Charlottetown due back in port after six-month overseas deployment

HALIFAX — HMCS Charlottetown is due back in port today following a six-month deployment overseas.

The Halifax-based frigate is returning home after taking part in exercises in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas as part of Operation Reassurance.

HMCS St. John's and its 240-member crew left earlier this week to replace the Charlottetown in the training and deterrence mission.

HMCS Charlottetown joined the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in August 2017, participated in two major exercises, worked with 13 navies and visited 11 ports.

A statement from the Department of National Defence says the exercises strengthened the allies' abilities to combine international assets in joint maritime operations.