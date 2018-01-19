News / Canada

Lac-Megantic jury to deliberate today for ninth consecutive day

Rail traffic controller Richard Labrie waits at the courthouse as the jury enters its eighth day of deliberations Thursday, January 18, 2018 in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Three ex-railway employees Thomas Harding, Labrie and Jean Demaitre face 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death stemming from the 2013 railway crash in Lac Megantic Quebec that killed 47 people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jurors will deliberate for a ninth consecutive day today at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster.

There was no news again from the 12 jurors on Thursday.

On Tuesday, they told the judge they were at an impasse, but Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas sent them back to work, urging them to try once more to reach unanimous verdicts.

The jurors are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.

All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.

