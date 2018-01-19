News / Canada

Man, 31, charged in ramming of Guelph, Ont., police cruiser with stolen vehicle

GUELPH, Ont. — Investigators say a man who allegedly rammed a police cruiser in Guelph, Ont., last week has been arrested and charged.

Guelph police say a vehicle with two men inside rammed a cruiser on Jan. 10, but officers did not pursue out of concern for public safety.

They say the vehicle was recovered on Sunday.

They say the alleged passenger — a 25-year-old Guelph man — was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with possession of stolen property, being the occupant of a stolen vehicle and breaching recognizance.

Investigators say the alleged driver — a 31-year-old Guelph man — was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous driving and two counts of breaching his probation order.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular