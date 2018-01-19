News / Canada

Man charged in presumed deaths of two missing Toronto men set to appear in court

An OPP officer sits in his car in a driveway north of Madoc, Ont., on Thursday January 18, 2018. Months after dismissing growing fears about a potential serial killer prowling Toronto's gay village, police said Thursday they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the presumed deaths of at least two men who disappeared from the neighbourhood. Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old Toronto man, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday morning in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, both reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year, police said. The men's bodies have not been found, but police said they were combing through five properties - four in Toronto, one in Madoc, Ont. - connected to McArthur, a self-employed landscaper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — A man charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who vanished from Toronto's gay village last year is set to appear in court today.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old Toronto man, was arrested and charged yesterday as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Both men were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year. Their bodies have not been found.

Police also say they believe McArthur is responsible for the deaths of other men, though they did not say who or what led them to that conclusion.

The arrest came months after police issued public reassurances that there was no evidence the men were dead or the cases were connected.

Police said yesterday new evidence surfaced this week that gave them a "definitive link," but did not elaborate further.

 

