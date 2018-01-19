Police seize opioids in Cobourg, Ont., drug bust; OPP charge 2 men

COBOURG, Ont. — Provincial police say they've seized opioids and other drugs during a drug trafficking investigation in eastern Ontario.

They say a pickup truck was stopped and searched in Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday and officers seized drugs, including fentanyl pills, heroin, hydromorphone, oxycodone, Percocet and others that have yet to be determined.

OPP also seized the pickup and more than $10,000 in cash.

A 39-year-old Cobourg man and a 38-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., were arrested and charged with various drug-related offences.

Police say one of the men remains in custody and the other was released with a Feb. 28 court date.