Ottawa man charged with child pornography, luring

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man is facing child pornography and luring charges after an undercover police operation.

The Ottawa Police Service says it was contacted by a police force west of Toronto last month about a man who they allege was communicating with an undercover officer posing as a child and an adult.

They say the man engaged in conversations requesting to have sexual relations and transmitted images of adult and child pornography.

On Friday police say the suspect was arrested at an Orleans area hotel, where he had allegedly arranged to meet with the child and her mother.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at his residence where officers seized an extensive collection of images and videos of child pornography.