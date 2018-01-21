'Archaic' liquor laws in B.C. hurt consumers, whisky distributor says

VANCOUVER — An Alberta-based whisky distributor says "archaic" liquor policies in British Columbia are limiting the range of products consumers can access.

Robert Carpenter with the Scotch Malt Whisky Society says B.C. bars have long skirted rules that prevent them from buying unique products at private liquor stores that aren't carried at government stores.

He says forcing bars to only buy from the provincial government's distribution channels doesn't make sense because the province still regulates and taxes booze through private stores.

His comments follow the seizure of his whisky products at four B.C. bars last week, and Carpenter says B.C.'s Liquor Control and Licensing Branch has yet to inform the bar owners of the exact rationale for the seizure.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says in a statement that the branch does not release information about specific licensees.