Toronto police seek 51-year-old suspect in stabbing at north side hair salon
Toronto police are seeking a 51-year-old suspect after a stabbing in a hair salon on the city's northwest side.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the Jane and Lawrence area, where police say a man seated at the salon was attacked with a knife.
They say the victim attempted to escape, but the attacker kept swinging the knife at him until other patrons intervened.
The suspect then fled the salon, and was last seen running southbound through an alleyway just east of Jane Street.
Police describe the suspect, who is from Toronto, as wearing a dark-blue winter coat, dark-coloured jeans and a black toque.
They say he's considered armed and dangerous.
