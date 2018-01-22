Any steak specials? RCMP dashcam catches cougar in front of Banff grocery store
BANFF, Alta. — An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car's dash camera.
The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.
It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.
The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP's YouTube page.
It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.
Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it's unusual for them to go into town.
See the Banff RCMP video here: http://bit.ly/2BkDIQl
