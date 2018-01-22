Body of snowmobiler recovered from Sturgeon Lake, OPP say
BOBCAYGEON, Ont. — Provincial police say the body of a snowmobiler who went into the water on a lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont., has been recovered.
Police say two snowmobilers were reported in the water on Sturgeon Lake on Saturday evening and witnesses were able to rescue a 46-year-old man.
A search of the area for the second man was conducted by the Kawartha Lakes Fire Department, OPP officers and a helicopter from Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont.
OPP say the search of the area was called off shortly after 11 p.m.
They say an OPP underwater search and recovery unit found the body of 48-year-old Earl Strong of Courtice, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
