Canada will be constructive, innovative at NAFTA negotiations: Champagne
MONTREAL — The minister of international trade says Canada intends to be constructive and innovative as the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations resume in Montreal.
Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters today Canada's major issues include the dispute settlement mechanism and supply management.
Multiple sources have told The Canadian Press the Trump administration is frustrated over a variety of issues, including Canada's recent decision to file a sweeping complaint with the World Trade Organization about U.S. trade practices.
But Champagne brushed off the criticism, saying Canadians expect their government to be firm in its response to U.S. trade complaints.
Champagne and Quebec Economy Minister Dominque Anglade met with various Quebec stakeholders in culture, agriculture, labour, employers and municipalities this morning.
The NAFTA negotiations continue until Jan. 29.
