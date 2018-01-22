Dog euthanized after attacking girl in Windsor, Ont., home
WINDSOR, Ont. — Bylaw officers in Windsor, Ont., say a dog that attacked a six-year-old girl earlier this month has been euthanized at the owner's request.
Officers say they were alerted to the incident on Jan. 11 and an investigation determined that a family dog attacked a member of the extended family in the owner's home.
They say the girl had come between two dogs that were fighting and one of the dogs turned on her.
They say the family chose to euthanize the pet, meaning there's no danger to the public.
The dog — a boxer mix — was not a banned breed.
Officers say they aren't laying any bylaw charges against the owner.
