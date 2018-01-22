Four days of events planned to commemorate first anniversary of mosque shooting
QUEBEC — The first anniversary of the tragic Quebec City mosque shooting will be commemorated by a series of events over four days.
It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the mosque during prayers, killing six and injuring five others.
On Friday, a prayer service will be held at the mosque and will be open only to the Muslim community.
There will be an open house at the place of worship on Saturday where widows and victims will speak publicly.
On Sunday, a spiritual rally will bring together members of the Muslim, Jewish and First Nations communities.
The population is invited to bring flowers and candles to a vigil on Monday, the anniversary of the shooting.
