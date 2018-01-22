Metro Cities: How to build places that acknowledge, and embrace, winter

As Quebecois singer-songwriter Gilles Vigneault sang: Canada is winter. But our cities haven't always been designed with the reality of snow, cold, darkness and bitter winds in mind — until now. Edmonton is leading the charge with its Winter Design Guidelines, endorsed by council in 2016.

Here's a look at what the Prairie city, and other snowy stops, are doing to keep people safe, and happy, all season long.

Heated bus and transit stops: Halifax unveiled its first in December as a pilot.

Heated sidewalks to cut-down on snow clearing: Google sister company Alphabet pitched these for Toronto's Sidewak Labs development.

Bright colours: Cold towns like Copenhagen and Reykjavik are bursting with colour to punch up dreary days.

Narrow buildings: Edmonton's design guide calls for this to allow more sunshine through to street level.

Wind shields: The Edmonton plan suggests strategically placed snow piles, evergreen trees, or breaks in building frontage to duck into escape and cut down on blustery winds

Seasonal fun: Winter is the only time to skate, ski and sled. Some cities regulate sledding, while others map tobaggan hills. Outdoor skating rinks are popular across the country, with Toronto stepping up its game with more skating trails, including one under the downtown highway.

Snowy commute: Edmonton boasts cross country ski rack at Century Park LRT station since 2015.