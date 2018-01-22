OPP say suspect in knife incident at Bolton, Ont., home facing numerous charges

BOLTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing numerous charges following an investigation into an alleged knife attack in Bolton, Ont.

They say officers called to a home early Monday found a male resident had suffered a minor injury and the suspect had fled.

Investigators also say one of two men who came to assist the homeowner had allegedly been assaulted and damage was done to the vehicle he arrived in.

They say a suspect was later apprehended and was being held for a bail hearing in Orangeville, Ont., court.

A 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., man is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.