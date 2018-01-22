Future of Viceland uncertain after Rogers Media pulls plug

Rogers Media and Vice Canada’s business partnership is over and the future of their channel, Viceland, is up in the air.

The telecommunications giant released a statement Monday cutting ties with the edgy media brand. The companies signed a $100-million joint venture in October 2014, creating a studio in Toronto and launching Viceland, a specialty TV channel showcasing the content.

"In this crowded content universe and as audience habits change, we continue to evolve our strategy to deliver unique content to Canadians," said the announcement from Rogers. "We plan to redirect our Canadian content funding to other Canadian content initiatives that better align with our portfolio and brands.”

Rogers Media's 30 per cent interest in the Vice Studio Canada is being transferred completely to Vice Canada; Rogers says Viceland will stop broadcasting in Canada on March 31, 2018, but a Vice Canada spokesman says that might not be the end of the channel.

“We are committed to Viceland,” said Chris Ball, head of communications for Vice Canada. “It’s a home for stories that no one tells and something more is coming soon.”

The decision will result in some job cuts at Vice Canada, affecting those primarily working on Rogers-Vice co-productions and projects, but the company would not confirm how many will be impacted.

Ball adds that the joint venture with Rogers leaves Vice in a much better place, having moved from a digital business to one with a full studio and rights to more than 130 hours of content, which the company can now leverage through new partnerships, both broadcast and online.

Vice content will still be available in Canada on the company’s website at vice.com. There’s no immediate word on what impact this will have on Viceland in other countries; there are versions of channel operating in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere.

The termination of the partnership comes after a report last November in the Globe and Mail, saying that Rogers Media was considering cutting off support for the television station.

One impetus was that the partnership — which featured Vice content on mobile phones — was one of the legacies of Guy Laurence, the former Rogers CEO who was ousted from his role in October 2016.

A Rogers spokesperson says that the Vice investment was driven by the company's content business team.

“Vice will continue to grow in Canada in 2018,” said Vice Canada president Ryan Archibald on Monday. “We have a lot of opportunity ahead of us and will be announcing some new exciting partnerships soon.”

Vice has been no stranger to controversy as it grew from its start as a youth-culture magazine in Montreal, and then moved to New York City to grow into a media empire, involving television and online content. Shows included Vice Guides, which covered topics like sex and drugs, as well as more interesting news and current affairs programming covering such youth-oriented topics as marijuana legalization.

The company received $450 million (U.S.) in investment which gave it a reported a $5.7-billion (U.S.) valuation.

In 2014, Rogers Media joined other media companies including HBO in investing in Vice, with the hopes that the company could draw a younger audience. “In seven years, half of Canadians will be in the 18 to 34 demographics,” touted Laurence at the time. “These guys are the best in the world at creating content for them.”

Vice’s ratings have reportedly never been good, however. The company has refused to give ratings to Nielsen, usually saying as a new network, it would take time for it to grow, but another firm, Rentrak, reported that the U.S. version only averaged 55,000 viewers a day six months after it launched.

As well, some of the deals arguably hamstrung Vice. Rogers wanted exclusive content for phones, so much of the Canadian content, such as the sitcom Nirvanna the Band The Show, was not available in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Vice has been dealing with other controversies. A New York Times report in late December detailed several sexual-harassment allegations from current and former employees.