Alberta town councillor says she was attacked in home invasion, plans to resign

CLARESHOLM, Alta. — RCMP are investigating after a member of a town council in southern Alberta says she was beaten during a home invasion.

Donna Courage of Claresholm says she was attacked in her home on Saturday night and suffered a black eye, bruises and cuts.

She says a man forced his way into her home, pinned her against a wall and told her to be quiet and leave town.

Courage was elected last October and campaigned for increased transparency and accountability on council.

She says she had previously urged council to consider other potential locations for the town office before committing to the proposed $5 million project.

She says she has been criticized on social media by opponents who have stated she is not a team player.

"I was a victim of a vicious home invasion to the point where I was hospitalized Saturday night," she said, adding that she plans to step down because of the attack.

"This assault has been documented by RCMP and I was hoping the mayor and council would officially support the investigation of this vigilante act against a town councillor."

Mayor Doug MacPherson said Courage has the full support of the town council and he hopes she will reconsider her plan to resign.

RCMP say investigators do not have a suspect.