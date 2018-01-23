Iroquois Falls, Ont., man charged with luring child, OPP say

IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Provincial police say a 38-year-old Iroquois Falls, Ont., man is facing charges in a luring investigation.

Police say the investigation began last month following a report of a minor being lured for a sexual purpose in Iroquois Falls.

They say the man is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, and luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication.

He is to appear in court in Timmins, Ont., on Feb. 20.