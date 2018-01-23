Magnitude 8.2 triggers tsunami warning in B.C. and Alaska.

KODIAK, Alaska — A tsunami warning has been posted for the coast of British Columbia and Alaska following a powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said the quake had a preliminary reading of 8.2 and struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak, Alaska at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Emergency Info BC says the tsunami warning covers the Juan de Fuca Strait coast, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, and the north coast and Haida Gwaii

The agency says anyone in a tsunami warning area should evacuate inland or to higher ground or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

People should move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. Boat operators should move their boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.