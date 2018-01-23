Norwood, Ont., man accused of luring girls under 16 facing 15 charges, OPP say
NORWOOD, Ont. — A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to children.
Provincial police say they began investigating after reports that a man had sent indecent images to girls under the age of 16.
Police say their investigation led to the arrest of the man from Norwood, Ont.
He faces a total of 15 charges, including three counts of indecent acts and six counts of luring a person under 16.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
