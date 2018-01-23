Police suspect same person in Musitano death, fatal Vaughan shooting

AURORA, Ont. — Police say they believe the person responsible for the death of a member of an Ontario crime family was also behind the murder of a woman north of Toronto two months earlier.

Hamilton and York region police say they think the man who fatally shot 39-year-old Angelo Musitano in his Hamilton driveway in May also shot 28-year-old Mila Barberi and her boyfriend in an industrial complex in Vaughan, Ont., in March.

Barberi was killed in the shooting but her 40-year-old boyfriend survived.

Hamilton police Det.-Sgt. Peter Thom says surveillance footage appears to show the same gunman at both crimes, and investigators have linked a black Honda to the sites of both shootings.

Detectives say both shootings were targeted.