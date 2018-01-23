Police suspect same person in Musitano death, fatal Vaughan shooting
A
A
Share via Email
AURORA, Ont. — Police say they believe the person responsible for the death of a member of an Ontario crime family was also behind the murder of a woman north of Toronto two months earlier.
Hamilton and York region police say they think the man who fatally shot 39-year-old Angelo Musitano in his Hamilton driveway in May also shot 28-year-old Mila Barberi and her boyfriend in an industrial complex in Vaughan, Ont., in March.
Barberi was killed in the shooting but her 40-year-old boyfriend survived.
Hamilton police Det.-Sgt. Peter Thom says surveillance footage appears to show the same gunman at both crimes, and investigators have linked a black Honda to the sites of both shootings.
Detectives say both shootings were targeted.
But they say they do not believe the suspect intended to kill Barberi.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Murder charge against Nova Scotia man dismissed in case involving Mr. Big sting
-
U.S. navy warship to spend winter in Montreal due to icy weather
-
Rainfall warning issued for Halifax, localized flooding possible