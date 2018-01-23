QuickQuotes from business on Canada agreeing to revised TPP trade deal

Canadian business sectors had mixed reactions to news that Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership had agreed to a revised trade agreement. Here's what a few are saying.

___

"It's a pretty sombre day for the 220,000 Canadians that depend on dairy for their livelihood...The domestic dairy sector has already been carved out once with CETA, now with TPP, as we're in the negotiations with NAFTA. Our message to the government is quite clear, no more concessions. You cannot continue to carve out the Canadian dairy sector." - Jacques Lefebvre, CEO of the Dairy Farmers of Canada

---

"I think it's fantastic that our government's finally moving ahead with it, Canadian Cattlemen have been big supporters of the TPP deal all the way through...Japan is the gold ring of this deal for beef producers in Canada. Japan covets our grain-fed products." - Dan Darling, President, Canadian Cattlemen's Association

---

"I have no idea why they're in such a rush to sign the TPP. I mean, NAFTA is by far the biggest priority for Canada, NAFTA is 24 per cent of the world's GDP, its 85 per cent of our trade."

"The language that was in the original TPP will completely undermine everything that they're trying to accomplish in NAFTA. Because the language that they've proposed in NAFTA was to fix the language that was proposed in the TPP...In other words, those that are here at the bargaining table who are fighting for a progressive trade agenda just had their legs cut off." - Jerry Dias, Unifor President

---

"We've been advocating for some time that they do sign on to the deal."

"It also sends a signal that a number of countries think multilateral deals are still a good thing to do...we have long believed that the broader agreements are likely a lot more appropriate because then you almost get standardized rules across a number of countries." - Ron Bonnett, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture

---

"Canada's trade agenda needs to ensure our large manufacturers get fair reciprocal access to the markets of our trading partners before we further open up Canada's market to companies that do not manufacture in Canada or employ significant numbers in Canada." - Mark Nantais, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

---