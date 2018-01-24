Alberta town councillor who says she was attacked has decided not to resign

CLARESHOLM, Alta. — A member of a town council in southern Alberta who says she was beaten during a home invasion says she has decided not to resign.

Donna Courage of Claresholm says she was attacked in her home on Saturday night and suffered a black eye, bruises and cuts.

She says a man forced his way into her home, pinned her against a wall and told her to be quiet and leave town.

Courage was elected last October and campaigned for increased transparency and accountability on council.

She had suggested she was the target of a vigilante attack.

Courage says she planned to step down, but has reconsidered after receiving messages of support from across Canada, including from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

"I have had responses and calls and messages from New Brunswick to Ontario all the way to B.C. saying stay strong, stay straight and stay on council," she said Wednesday.

"That’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m here for the conscience of the people and they want me to stay and that’s definitely fighting against bullies."

Notley said her thoughts are with Courage.

"No woman should have to worry about her safety at home or at work," Notley said on social media.

"Albertans will not be intimidated. The ability for all people, elected or unelected, to speak out and speak up is fundamental to our democratic society."