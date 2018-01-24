Is a NAFTA deal doable: The litmus test is coming over next few days

MONTREAL — A litmus test approaches on one of the biggest questions looming over Canadian politics, economics, and international affairs: Can a new NAFTA deal be achieved?

The next few days could make the answer clearer.

Canada says it intends to extend some olive branches at the current NAFTA round in Montreal; it will suggest reforms to rules for autos and to the Chapter 11 dispute-resolution system between now and Friday.

The big unknown at this round is how the U.S will respond — by engaging on these new suggestions and opening up a real negotiation, or by shooting them down and leaving both sides entrenched in distant positions instead of bargaining.

Insiders view this round as instrumental — there are just two rounds left before the current schedule of talks runs out in March, at which point U.S. President Donald Trump faces a dilemma on what to do with NAFTA.