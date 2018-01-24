Key battleground for NDP in next session of Parliament? Income inequality

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to fight what he believes has become one of the most pressing issues in Canada: income inequality.

Singh is kicking off a two-day caucus retreat in Ottawa to plot strategy for the coming session of Parliament.

The focus on the divide between rich and poor sets up a pending fight with the federal Liberals, who have also emphasized the issue.

The question facing NDP MPs over the next two days is how the party can convince Canadians that it has the better solution, particularly with a federal election looming next year.