Phoenix pay woes: union of federal employees threatens Liberals ahead of election

MONTREAL — Federal civil servants are threatening to mobilize against Justin Trudeau's Liberals during the 2019 election campaign due to the unresolved Phoenix pay system problems.

Magali Picard of the Public Service Alliance of Canada in Quebec said today the government must fix the pay system or her members will actively work to unseat some of the 40 Liberal MPs in the province.

About 180,000 workers — or one-half of all federal civil servants — have reported being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all since the Phoenix pay system went live nearly two years ago.

The union is collecting signatures for a petition demanding the federal government fix the problems.

Of the 6,200 signatures already collected, 60 per cent are from Quebec.