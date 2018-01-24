Quebec doctors call on province to let parents accompany kids on medical flights

MONTREAL — A group of Quebec doctors is calling on the province to change its policy to allow parents to accompany sick children who are airlifted to hospitals from remote communities.

In a letter sent in December, they say sending children to hospitals without their parents is traumatic and can cause problems when it comes to treatment.

The medical professionals say parents are needed to help supervise and comfort their children, as well as to consent to major medical procedures.

They're calling on the province to review the policy, which they say disproportionately affects Inuit families in Quebec's remote northern communities.

A spokeswoman for the hospital network that oversees the program says parents aren't currently allowed on the plane because of limited space and safety concerns.